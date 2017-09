June 16 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc :

* Says offering of 40.0 million common shares priced at $2.00 per share

* Says expects to receive approximately $73.38 million in net proceeds from offering after deducting underwriting discounts

* BioScrip prices underwritten offering of common stock

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)