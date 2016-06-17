FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners announces $200 mln private placement of equity securities
June 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners announces $200 mln private placement of equity securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners Lp

* O issue $100 million of 10.5% series d cumulative exchangeable perpetual preferred units to a group of investors

* Investors will also receive approximately 4.5 million warrants with an exercise price equal to $4.55 per unit

* Teekay offshore partners lp says partnership has also agreed to issue $100 million of common units priced at closing price of $4.55 per unit

* Investors will also receive 2.25 million warrants with an exercise price at $6.05 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including funding of its existing newbuilding installments

* Teekay offshore partners announces $200 million private placement of equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

