FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South State Corp announces merger with Southeastern Bank Financial Corp
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-South State Corp announces merger with Southeastern Bank Financial Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - South State Corporation

* Shareholders of Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will receive 0.7307 shares of SSB common stock for each share of SBFC common stock

* Stock issuance is valued at approximately $335 million in aggregate

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation

* Southeastern’s Bank subsidiary, Georgia Bank & Trust Company Of Augusta, will be merged into South State’s Bank subsidiary, South State Bank

* Announces Merger With Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation

* Expands SC and GA presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.