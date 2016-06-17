FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Net1 acquires remaining shares in Masterpayment
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net1 acquires remaining shares in Masterpayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says it exercised its option to acquire remaining 40% of Masterpayment AG

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says Net1 now owns 100% of masterpayment, having acquired 60% of Masterpayment in April 2016

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says as part of this transaction, Masterpayment’s executive management have committed to five year employment agreements

* Net1 Acquires Remaining Shares In Masterpayment and finalizes earn out purchase consideration Source text for Eikon: Company coverage:

