June 17 (Reuters) - HCP

* Expects that spin-off will be completed in second half of 2016.

* Announces Filing Of Form 10 Registration Statement For HCP Spinco, Inc., A Spin Off of HCR ManorCare portfolio into independent, publicly-traded REIT