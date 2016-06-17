FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICE to acquire majority stake in Merscorp Holdings
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICE to acquire majority stake in Merscorp Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* In addition, ICE and MERS have entered into a software development agreement to modernize and enhance MERS system

* Expected to shift its operation to an ICE data center in first half of 2018

* Price and terms of transaction are immaterial to ICE, and were not disclosed

* Under agreements, ICE will rebuild MERS system infrastructure

* ICE will acquire a majority equity position in Merscorp Holdings

* ICE to acquire majority equity interest in MERS and build updated mortgage registry infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
