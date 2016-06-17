BRIEF-ICE to acquire majority stake in Merscorp Holdings

June 17 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* In addition, ICE and MERS have entered into a software development agreement to modernize and enhance MERS system

* Expected to shift its operation to an ICE data center in first half of 2018

* Price and terms of transaction are immaterial to ICE, and were not disclosed

* Under agreements, ICE will rebuild MERS system infrastructure

* ICE will acquire a majority equity position in Merscorp Holdings

* ICE to acquire majority equity interest in MERS and build updated mortgage registry infrastructure