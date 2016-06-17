BRIEF-Viacom Q3 to be hurt by underperformance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of Shadows

June 17 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Viacom Inc says that it expects domestic ad sales declines for Q3 to be approximately 4%

* Expects to report adjusted diluted earnings per share within range of approximately $1.00 to $1.05 for q3 of 2016

* Q3 results will be impacted by theatrical underperformance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of Shadows

* Expects domestic ad sales declines for Q3 to be approximately 4%

* Q3 results will be impacted by delay in completing a significant SVOD agreement.

* “company also said it has substantially completed a very successful annual advertising upfront sales process”

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viacom provides update on June quarter financial expectations

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $1.00 to $1.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)