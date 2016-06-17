FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tower international board authorizes $100 mln share buyback
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tower international board authorizes $100 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc :

* Tower International Inc says full year earnings and cash flow are presently expected to be consistent with prior guidance

* Expects to generate more than enough cash through 2017 from operational free cash flow, sales in Brazil and China to fund repurchase

* Presently anticipates that revenue may be slightly lower than prior guidance for Q2 and full year

* Earnings are presently expected to exceed Q2 guidance based on favorable calendarization and other factors

* Full year earnings and cash flow are presently expected to be consistent with prior guidance

* Tower International board authorizes $100 million share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.