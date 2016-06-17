FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CWB announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 2:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CWB announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank :

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6.1 million shares from cwb at a price of $24.50per share

* Cwb franchise finance portfolio purchase expected to reduce common equity tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points on closing in q3

* Cwb announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering to a $150 million offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
