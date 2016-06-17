BRIEF-CWB announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank :

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6.1 million shares from cwb at a price of $24.50per share

* Cwb franchise finance portfolio purchase expected to reduce common equity tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points on closing in q3

* Cwb announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering to a $150 million offering of common shares