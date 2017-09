June 17 (Reuters) - Blackline Safety:

* Announces increase to non-brokered private placement

* Increase size of previously announced non-brokered private placement from of up to 3.4 million units at a price of $1.75/unit

* Increased size of private placement to upto 3.7 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6.5 million