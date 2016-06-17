FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia says positive findings from analysis of photodynamic therapy
June 17, 2016

BRIEF-Concordia says positive findings from analysis of photodynamic therapy

June 17 (Reuters) - Concordia Healthcare Corp :

* Concordia Healthcare announces PDT with Photofrin data and provides corporate update

* Concordia Healthcare Corp says positive findings from an analysis of photodynamic therapy

* Has settled a previously disclosed arbitration proceeding commenced by a former financial advisor to company

* Concordia Healthcare Corp says also evaluating Photofrin as a rare disease product candidate through a phase 3 clinical trial

* As part of settlement, parties have released all claims against each other; co agreed to pay settlement amount of $12.5 million

* Concordia Healthcare announces PDT with Photofrin data and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

