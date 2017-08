BRIEF-Acacia unit signs patent license agreement with American Gem Society, American Gem Society Laboratories

June 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp

* Acacia subsidiary signs settlement and patent license agreement with American Gem Society and American Gem Society Laboratories, LLC

* Agreement resolves litigation that was pending in United States district court for eastern district of Texas

* Diamond Grading Technologies signed settlement, patent license agreement with American Gem Society, American Gem Society Laboratories