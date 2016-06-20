BRIEF-Golden Entertainment says special cash dividend to be $1.71/shr

June 20 (Reuters) - Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment declares special cash dividend estimated to be $1.71 per eligible share

* Golden Entertainment Inc says in connection with Sartini Gaming merger, holders of an additional 457,172 shares waived right to receive such dividend

* Says right waived unless holders shares are sold to an unaffiliated third party prior to record date