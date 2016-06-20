FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Marathon Oil to buy Payrock Energy Holdings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil to buy Payrock Energy Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Announced signing of a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings

* Agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings, llc, a portfolio company of encap investments, for $888 million

* Xpect 2016 capital program on acquired acreage will be covered within our current $1.4 billion budget

* Says transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in q3 2016, funded with cash on hand

* Says "as we look into 2017, we would anticipate a minimum four-rig drilling program in our pro forma stack position"

* Marathon oil announces stack acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.