BRIEF-Marathon Oil to buy Payrock Energy Holdings

June 20 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Announced signing of a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings

* Agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings, llc, a portfolio company of encap investments, for $888 million

* Xpect 2016 capital program on acquired acreage will be covered within our current $1.4 billion budget

* Says transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in q3 2016, funded with cash on hand

* Says "as we look into 2017, we would anticipate a minimum four-rig drilling program in our pro forma stack position"

* Marathon oil announces stack acquisition