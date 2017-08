June 20 (Reuters) - Sangamo BioSciences Inc :

* To initiate SB-913-1602 clinical study for MPS II in second half of 2016

* Announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for ZFN-mediated genome editing treatment of MPS II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)