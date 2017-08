June 20 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc

* Q4 revenue was $108.7 million, up 35% from $80.8 million for previous quarter ended December 31, 2015

* Total comprehensive loss for quarter of $5 million, or $0.08 per share

* All figures in C$

* Goldmoney Inc announces financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016