BRIEF-Ophthotech says achieved $30 mln enrollment milestone from Novartis Pharma

June 20 (Reuters) - Ophthotech

* Says has achieved a $30 million enrollment milestone from novartis pharma ag as part of ex-us licensing

* Expects to announce initial, topline data from two studies in q4 of this year

* Completes patient recruitment in phase 3 trial of Fovista anti-pdgf therapy in combination with eylea or avastin in wet age-related macular degeneration