a year ago
BRIEF-Superior Plus updates on FTC and Canexus discussions
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus updates on FTC and Canexus discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Has not reached agreement with FTC on divestiture package which would address concerns raised by FTC, allow transaction to close

* Superior expects that FTC may commence litigation as early as June 24, 2016 to enjoin transaction

* Superior continues to make submissions in support of a negotiated resolution

* Given extent of proposed remedies, anticipated economic benefits of transaction, if it did proceed, would be reduced

* Says transaction would still be accretive to superior after realization of expected synergies

* Superior plus announces update on discussions with federal trade commission and Canexus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

