a year ago
BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce unit awarded more than $32 mln
June 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce unit awarded more than $32 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce:

* Fresh Del Monte Produce subsidiary is awarded more than $32 million by the International Court Of Arbitration against one of the largest Costa Rican gold pineapple growers

* Says ICC's award also recognized that unit has right to virtually all of gold pineapple vegetative material on Inprotsa's plantation

* Says unit enters injunctive relief prohibiting Inprotsa's sale of nearly all of its gold pineapples to any buyers other than Del Monte Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
