June 20 (Reuters) - Towerstream Corporation Announces $2,280,000 Registered Direct Offering Financing To Support Continued Growth In Company's On

* Agreed to sell a total of 15 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.152 per share

* Net business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)