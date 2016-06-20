FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vical's phase 1/2 trial data shows bivalent vaccine imparts reduction in genital herpes lesions durable to 9 months
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vical's phase 1/2 trial data shows bivalent vaccine imparts reduction in genital herpes lesions durable to 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Vical Inc

* Initial top line 3-month data announced in june 2015 showed neither monovalent nor bivalent vaccine met primary endpoint of viral shedding rate reduction from baseline

* Vaccine achieved statistically significant reduction in prospectively defined secondary endpoint of genital lesion rate at 3 months versus baseline

* Plan to initiate a phase 2 trial of bivalent vaccine during second half of 2016

* Maintain our guidance for net cash burn of between $8 million and $11 million during 2016

* Vical's phase 1/2 trial data presented at asm 2016 shows bivalent vaccine imparts reduction in genital herpes lesions durable to 9 months Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.