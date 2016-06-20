FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bombardier says sale of its Amphibious Aircraft program to Viking Air Ltd
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bombardier says sale of its Amphibious Aircraft program to Viking Air Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier announces a definitive agreement for the sale of its Amphibious Aircraft Program to Viking Air Limited

* Agreement covers type certificates for all variants of aircraft, cl-215, cl-215t, bombardier 415 aircraft as well as after-market services

* Transaction is expected to close in next few months

* Plans are underway to transfer 50 amphibious aircraft program employees to other parts of bombardier organization following completion of transition of business

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
