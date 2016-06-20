FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Werner Enterprises sees Q2 2016 EPS $0.21 to $0.25
June 20, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Werner Enterprises sees Q2 2016 EPS $0.21 to $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc :

* Q2 expected earnings include a pre-tax gain on sale of real estate of $3.4 million

* Werner enterprises inc says intends to continue, as part of its strategic plan, to reduce average age of its truck fleet to approximately 1.5 years by december 31, 2016

* Does not plan to grow its truck fleet until such time as its freight and rate markets show meaningful improvement

* Factors negatively affecting eps in q2 include sluggish freight market conditions resulting in decelerating rate/total mile trends

* Factors affecting eps in q2 include cost of driver pay increases implemented q1 2016, independent contractor/mile increases in q4

* Factors negatively affecting earnings per share in q2 include soft used truck market

* Werner enterprises announces second quarter 2016 earnings expectations

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
