BRIEF-Spire announces private placement of $165 mln of senior unsecured notes

June 20 (Reuters) - Spire Inc :

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund a portion of consideration for its previously announced pending acquisition of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Finalized terms of private placement of $165 million of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $35 million of 5-year notes,$130 million of 10-year notes

* 5 year notes will bear interest between 2.49 percent and 2.61 percent per annum, 10 year notes will bear interest between 3.11 percent and 3.19 percent per annum

* Spire announces private placement of $165 million of senior unsecured notes