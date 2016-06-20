FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spire announces private placement of $165 mln of senior unsecured notes
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spire announces private placement of $165 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Spire Inc :

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund a portion of consideration for its previously announced pending acquisition of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Finalized terms of private placement of $165 million of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $35 million of 5-year notes,$130 million of 10-year notes

* 5 year notes will bear interest between 2.49 percent and 2.61 percent per annum, 10 year notes will bear interest between 3.11 percent and 3.19 percent per annum

* Spire announces private placement of $165 million of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

