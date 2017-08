June 20 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial Nv :

* Cnh industrial n.v. Announces renewal of the euro 1.75 billion 5 year committed revolving credit facility

* Cnh industrial nv says renewal extends maturity of previous facility of euro 1.75 billion from november 2019 until june 2021

* Cnh industrial nv says renewal extends maturity of previous facility of euro 1.75 billion from november 2019 until june 2021