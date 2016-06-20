FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retrophin buys liquid formulation of Ursodeoxycholic acid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc :

* Made an upfront payment of $0.5 million and will make future payments of up to $23.5 million based on cumulative sales milestones

* Intends to file a new drug application with U.S. FDA for liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid in 2017

* Asklepion will be eligible to receive incremental milestone payments of up to $35.0 million upon successful development and commercialization

* Will assume all future program costs and pay asklepion tiered royalties on future product sales

* Retrophin acquires liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

