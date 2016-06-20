BRIEF-Choice Properties President and CEO, John Morrison, to retire

June 20 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Morrison will remain in role as president and chief executive officer until transitioning to a successor

* Board of trustees of Choice Properties has launched search to identify a successor for Morrison

* Choice properties president and CEO, John Morrison, to retire