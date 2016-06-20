FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Choice Properties President and CEO, John Morrison, to retire
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Choice Properties President and CEO, John Morrison, to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Morrison will remain in role as president and chief executive officer until transitioning to a successor

* Board of trustees of Choice Properties has launched search to identify a successor for Morrison

* Morrison will remain in his role as President, CEO until transitioning to a successor, who will be appointed in coming months

* Choice properties president and CEO, John Morrison, to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

