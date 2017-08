June 20 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP :

* Coffie succeeds Elijio V. Serrano

* Serrano will continue as senior vice president and CFO of Tetra Technologies Inc

* CSI Compressco LP names Derek Coffie as chief financial officer

