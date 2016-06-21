FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tencent to buy majority stake in Supercell from SoftBank
June 21, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tencent to buy majority stake in Supercell from SoftBank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* Consortium established by tencent will acquire up to 84% of supercell in transaction valuing co at equity value of about $10.2 billion

* Following transaction, supercell will be owned by consortium and by supercell's employees

* Softbank will no longer own any shares in supercell following closing

* Supercell will retain its independent operations, headquarters will remain in helsinki

* Following closing, tencent currently expects to maintain a voting interest of 50% in consortium

* Tencent and supercell have entered into marketing and publishing arrangements regarding distribution of games developed by supercell in china

* Says morgan stanley & co. International plc served as financial advisor to supercell

* Says fenwick & west llp and white & case llp as legal advisors to supercell

* Says BofA Merrill lynch served as financial advisor to tencent

* Tencent to acquire majority stake in supercell from softbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

