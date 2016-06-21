FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OSI Systems to buy American Science and Engineering
June 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OSI Systems to buy American Science and Engineering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Osi Systems Inc

* Deal for $37.00 per share in cash,

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by osi systems and as&e boards of directors

* Deal for approximately $187 million

* Deal expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share

* Transaction is expected to result in at least $18 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies within first two years post-closing

* Expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $450 million credit facilit

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to osi systems' fiscal year 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share

* Deal expected to be at least 10% accretive to fiscal year 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share

* Osi systems expects continued strong cash flow generation from combined business

* Osi systems' financial advisors are citigroup and Roth Capital

* Osi systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire american science and engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

