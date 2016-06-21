FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2016 net operational capital expenditures $35.5 mln
June 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2016 net operational capital expenditures $35.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Continues to focus on cost control measures and anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost reductions and efficiencies in 2016

* With additional capital commitment from bsp, co expects full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be approximately $35.5 million

* Liquidity will enable rex energy to continue plan to hold majority of appalachian basin acreage by production by mid-year 2017

* Rex energy provides update on moraine east joint development agreement and appalachian basin operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

