BRIEF-Windstream says to exchange remaining half of CS&L equity stake

* Windstream agrees to exchange the remaining half of cs&l equity stake to reduce debt

* It now expects cash interest expense of approximately $370 million for 2016.

* Agreed to exchange an additional 14.7 million shares of communications sales & leasing common stock with its creditors in a debt-for-equity exchange

* cs&l shares to be exchanged represent all of windstream's remaining retained stake in cs&l

* cs&l shares to be exchanged represent all of windstream's remaining retained stake in cs&l