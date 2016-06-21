FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders
June 21, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Biostage Inc :

* Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders

* Now have capital to get through a number of milestones in 2016 including filing of IND; expect to move into human clinical trials in 2017

* Remain on schedule to file IND for Cellspan Esophageal implant by end of 2016 to advance into human clinical trials

* Expect to follow first esophageal product candidate with additional products to address life-threatening conditions of bronchus, trachea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

