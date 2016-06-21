FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Newfield Exploration sees Q2 domestic net production to be more than 13.6 MMBOE
June 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newfield Exploration sees Q2 domestic net production to be more than 13.6 MMBOE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co :

* Newfield provides interim operations update

* Q2 2016 net production for company is now expected to exceed mid-point of guidance by approximately 0.5 MMBOE

* Domestic net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be more than 13.6 MMBOE

* International net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1.6 MMBOE

* Full-Year 2016 net production for company is now expected to be 56.0 - 58.0 MMBOE

* Full-Year 2016 net production for company is now expected to be 56.0 - 58.0 MMBOE

* Q2 2016 net production for company is now estimated to be about 15.2 MMBO

* Newfield provides interim operations update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

