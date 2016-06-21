BRIEF-Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative

June 21 (Reuters) - Tangoe Inc :

* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of an 10% reduction in workforce

* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of closing of underutilized facilities

* Expects to incur total cash charges of approximately $3.6 million and to complete most of planned initiative by end of june 2016

* Review not identified additional accounting errors that would materially change aggregate size of expected adjustments described on march 7

* Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative