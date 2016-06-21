FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative
June 21, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tangoe Inc :

* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of an 10% reduction in workforce

* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of closing of underutilized facilities

* Expects to incur total cash charges of approximately $3.6 million and to complete most of planned initiative by end of june 2016

* Review not identified additional accounting errors that would materially change aggregate size of expected adjustments described on march 7

* Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
