FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fedex Q4 loss per share $0.26
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fedex Q4 loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp :

* Q4 non-gaap revenue $13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion

* With adjustments, Fedex's Q4 earnings were $3.30 per diluted share

* Fedex CORP Q4 gaap revenue $$13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion

* Qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.72 billion versus $6.70 billion

* Unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments as well as TNT Express financial results

* Qtrly operating results benefited from yield management, positive impacts from profit improvement program initiatives at Fedex Express

* Company is unable to provide unadjusted earnings guidance

* During quarter, company acquired 3.8 million shares of Fedex common stock at an average price of $156.21

* Qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.61 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Capital spending for fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $5.1 billion

* Fedex Corp Q4 Fedex ground segment revenue of revenue $6.72 billion versus. $6.70 billion last year

* FY 2017 outlook assumes continued moderate economic growth

* "reasonably possible" that q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension accounting adjustments could have material impact on fiscal 2017 consolidated results

* Plan to complete purchase price allocation for TNT express no later than q4 of fiscal 2017

* Fedex Corp. Reports fourth quarter earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.75 to $12.25 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.