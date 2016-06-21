FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal American announces $40 mln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Universal American Corp :

* Intention to offer up to $100 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Board of directors authorized a $40 million stock repurchase program to repurchase shares of common stock

* Universal American Corp says expects transaction to be accretive to future earnings

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering,cash on hand, to repurchase stock from some of its stockholders

* To purchase at least 75% of shares held by affiliates of perry capital and welsh, carson, anderson & stowe for $6.80 per share

* Universal american corp. Announces proposed $100 million private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

