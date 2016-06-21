BRIEF-Genuine Parts announces 2 deals adding $70 mln in revenue

June 21 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co :

* Addition of auto-camping is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $50 million

* To acquire auto-camping, ltd. And select assets within janitorial and sanitation business of Rochester Midland Corporation

* Jan/San business is expected to generate incremental annual revenues of approximately $20 million

* Plans to integrate jan/san business into impact products division of s.p. Richards, growing facilities, breakroom supplies product offering

* Genuine Parts Company announces two acquisitions adding $70 million in annual revenue