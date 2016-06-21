BRIEF-Taro Pharmaceutical says CFO Michael Kalb resigned

June 21 (Reuters) - Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Says CFO Michael Kalb resigned

* He company has initiated an external search for a full time successor as cfo

* Taro pharmaceutical industries ltd says Kalb is leaving to accept position of cfo at another public company

* Taro announces resignation of chief financial officer