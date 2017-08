June 21 (Reuters) - Exo U Inc :

* Says ceo Kevin Pawsey resigned

* Pawsey will remain a director of corporation

* Jim Kirchner , currently senior vice president of business development of co, will succeed pawsey as ceo upon Pawsey's departure

* Exo u announces changes in senior management