BRIEF-Universal American announces pricing of $100 mln private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase
June 22, 2016 / 12:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Universal American announces pricing of $100 mln private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Universal American Corp

* Announces pricing of $100 million private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase

* Priced its private offering of $100 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of universal American bearing interest at 4.00% per annum

* Universal American agreed to repurchase approximately $15 million of its common stock from purchasers of notes

* Expects transaction to be accretive to future earnings

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

