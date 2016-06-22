BRIEF-Universal American announces pricing of $100 mln private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase

June 21 (Reuters) - Universal American Corp
* Announces pricing of $100 million private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase
* Priced its private offering of $100 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of universal American bearing interest at 4.00% per annum
* Universal American agreed to repurchase approximately $15 million of its common stock from purchasers of notes
* Expects transaction to be accretive to future earnings
