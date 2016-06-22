FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lumenpulse sees FY 2017 revenue C$230 mln-C$240 mln
June 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lumenpulse sees FY 2017 revenue C$230 mln-C$240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Lumenpulse Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue c$230 million to c$240 million

* Says for fiscal 2017, we expect revenues of $230 to $240 million and anticipate an adjusted ebitda margin of 12% to 14%.

* Qtrly consolidated revenues $40.3 million, up 30%

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share c$0.09

* Qtrly loss per share c$0.10

* Fy2017 revenue view c$232.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lumenpulse reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results and initiates guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

