a year ago
BRIEF-First Bancorp to buy Carolina Bank Holdings
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Bancorp to buy Carolina Bank Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Carolina Bank Holdings Inc

* Deal for approximately $97.3 million , or $19.26 per share

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company

* Co's shareholders will get either 1.002 shares of first bancorp's stock or $20.00 in cash for each share of carolina bank holdings

* Keefe, bruyette & woods, inc. Served as financial advisor to first bancorp

* Upon completion of acquisition, combined company will have about $4.1 billion in assets, $3.0 billion in loans and $3.4 billion in deposits

* Shareholders will receive either 1.002 shares of first bancorp's common stock or $20.00 in cash for each share of co

* Sandler O'Neill + partners served as financial advisor to carolina bank

* First bancorp to acquire carolina bank holdings, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

