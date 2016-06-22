FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Color buys Color Optics
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Color buys Color Optics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) -

* Alj regional holdings inc says aggregate consideration for acquisition is $7.0 million

* Alj regional holdings says unit, phoenix color corp have entered into asset purchase agreement to acquire color optics packaging business from aki inc

* Alj regional says phoenix color and co expect to enter into amendment to financing agreement with cerberus business finance to increase borrowings by $10.0 million

* ALJ Regional says Phoenix Color will invest about $5 mln in new press, finishing, folding equipment

* Phoenix color corp. acquires color optics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

