June 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-HomeStreet to buy Granada Hills and Burbank branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc :

* HomeStreet inc says transaction would increase number of HomeStreet's retail branches to 12 in Southern California

* Proposed transaction, HomeStreet bank expects to acquire approximately $110 million in deposit accounts

* Both locations will continue to operate under Boston Private brand until transaction is completed

* HomeStreet inc says upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet bank

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills And Burbank Branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills and Burbank branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
