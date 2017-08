June 22 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* Says to repurchase $50 million of common shares at $13.07 per share, representing approximately 3.8 million shares

* Says shares purchased represent approximately 6 percent of ATSG's outstanding shares

* ATSG to repurchase $50 million of its common shares