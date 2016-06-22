BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse enters new $305 mln term loan facility

June 22 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc :

* The Chefs' Warehouse Inc completes refinancing of credit facilities

* Says entered into a new $305 million term loan facility and a $50 million delayed draw term loan facility due in 2022

* Says in addition, company entered into a five year $75 million asset backed revolving credit facility

* Proceeds from new term loan were used to refinance company's existing revolving credit facility

* Interest rate for new term loan is LIBOR plus 4.75% with a LIBOR floor of 1.0%