a year ago
BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse enters new $305 mln term loan facility
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse enters new $305 mln term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc :

* The Chefs' Warehouse Inc completes refinancing of credit facilities

* Says entered into a new $305 million term loan facility and a $50 million delayed draw term loan facility due in 2022

* Says in addition, company entered into a five year $75 million asset backed revolving credit facility

* Proceeds from new term loan were used to refinance company's existing revolving credit facility

* Interest rate for new term loan is LIBOR plus 4.75% with a LIBOR floor of 1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

