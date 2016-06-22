BRIEF-BASF and Aspen Aerogels announce strategic partnership

June 22 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc

* Co will commit to exclusive supply of its spaceloft a2 product for incorporation within basf's aerogel enhanced slentex wall system

* Basf will make a low double-digit million investment in construction of aspen's new manufacturing plant

* Agreement will run through 2027.

* Aspen aerogels says in addition, basf will provide technical support to aspen targeting manufacturing productivity, product cost and profit margins

* Basf and aspen aerogels announce strategic partnership