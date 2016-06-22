FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
June 22, 2016

BRIEF-BASF and Aspen Aerogels announce strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc

* Co will commit to exclusive supply of its spaceloft a2 product for incorporation within basf's aerogel enhanced slentex wall system

* Basf will make a low double-digit million investment in construction of aspen's new manufacturing plant

* Agreement will run through 2027.

* Aspen aerogels says in addition, basf will provide technical support to aspen targeting manufacturing productivity, product cost and profit margins

* Basf and aspen aerogels announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

