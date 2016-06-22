FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nightingale board concludes sale of assets comprising substantially all Canadian business
#Company News
June 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nightingale board concludes sale of assets comprising substantially all Canadian business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Has been in discussions with potential acquirers with intention of concluding a definitive agreement in respect of a transaction

* Board engaged financial and legal advisors to assist it in implementing strategic review process

* Board concluded a sale of assets comprising substantially all of canadian business

* Nightingale announces update on strategic review process and proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

