BRIEF-Nightingale board concludes sale of assets comprising substantially all Canadian business

June 22 (Reuters) - Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Has been in discussions with potential acquirers with intention of concluding a definitive agreement in respect of a transaction

* Board engaged financial and legal advisors to assist it in implementing strategic review process

* Board concluded a sale of assets comprising substantially all of canadian business

* Nightingale announces update on strategic review process and proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)