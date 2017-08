June 22 (Reuters) - Cumulus Media Inc

* Abbot most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Telx Holdings Inc

* Cumulus Media Inc says abbot succeeds Joseph P. Hannan as CFO

* Hannan will assist company for several months to ensure a smooth transition

* Cumulus media appoints John Abbot as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)